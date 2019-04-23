Southwestern Regional Police & North Codorus Twp. officials planning to discuss separation during meeting Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- A meeting will take place Tuesday night to discuss the separation of North Codorus Township from the Southwestern Regional Police Department.

North Codorus Township called for the meeting that will start at 6:00PM at Southwestern Regional Police Department located at 6115 Thoman Drive in Heidelberg Township.

According to the York Dispatch, the meeting will be a forum for police and North Codorus Township officials to discuss several topics about the departure.

In October, the township told the police board that they would separate from their partnership because of high costs.

The township pays about one million dollars per year for regional police coverage. Southwestern Regional Police also provide coverage for Heidelberg Township, Manheim Township and Spring Grove.

Last month the department gave all four municipalities a proposed budget that would have decreased staff and cut hours. This would have been a 25% reduction in costs and a savings of about $284,000 for North Codorus Township.

Spring Grove, Heidelberg and Manheim were all on board but North Codorus rejected the budget saying they still planned to part ways.

North Codorus Township could be forced to pay a fine for leaving, which could cost one year’s payment.