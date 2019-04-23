× Springettsbury Township Police investigate cold case from November 1995

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police are currently investigating a cold case from November 1995 in which a woman was raped at a residence in the Old East York neighborhood.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on November 22, 1995 at a home in the 100 block of North Manheim Street.

Police said that the victim was approached from behind by a man and forced into the residence where she was raped. The home was occupied by an elderly couple at the time and the suspect threatened to shoot the victim as well as the elderly man. A large sum of money was also demanded during the incident.

The suspect was described as a white male with a “raspy” voice and rough hands.

Police obtained a further description of the suspect by witnesses who described seeing a male in the neighbor. That person was a white male between 5’7″ and 5’10” tall and 20 to 40 years of age. He had short, greasy hair with longer sideburns and was wearing a dark-colored windbreaker.

Police noted that the individual was identified as being in or near Williamsburg, Virginia in 2001.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 717-757-3525 or email Det. Chad Moyer or Det. Christopher Ford at stpdtips@springettsbury.com. Additional tips may be forwarded to York County Crime Stoppers here.