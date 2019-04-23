State dog wardens to canvass homes in York County during month of May
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — During the month of May, state dog wardens will be canvassing homes in York County to make sure dog owners have current licenses and rabies vaccinations for their dogs.
Dogs three months or older must be licensed by January 1 of each year. The fee is $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs. Older adults and persons with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others.
Additionally, dogs and non-feral cats — also three months or older — must be vaccinated against rabies. Booster vaccinations must be administered periodically to maintain lifelong immunity.
The county says violators can be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per violation plus court costs.
Licenses can be purchased in person at the county treasurer’s office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., by mail to York County Treasurer at 28 East Market Street, Room 126, York, PA 17401 or online here.
They can also be purchased at the agents below:
BARK – 1700 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA 17404 … 717-880-2957
CJ’S TACK & MORE – 628 Sawmill Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 … 717-766-5111
DELTA TAGS, TITLE & NOTARY – 805 Main Street, Delta, PA 17314 … 717-456-5008
HILL STREET VETERINARY HOSPITAL – 555 Hill Street, York, PA 17403 … 717-843-6060
JOCELYN’S PUPPIES – 10 Carlisle Street, Hanover, PA 17331 … 717-632-0550
K9 GROOMING – 2114 York Haven Road, Etters, PA 17319 … 717-324-4631
NATURE’S PET PLACE – 1446 Baltimore Street, Suite D, Hanover, PA 17331 …717-632-2000
PET’S BEST FRIEND – 5771 Harmony Grove Road, Dover, PA 17315 … 717-292-3552
SHREWSBURY FAMILY PET SHOP – 526 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA 17363 … 717-933-7387
STEWARTSTOWN VETERINARY SERVICES – 2 Trouts Lane, Stewartstown, PA 17363 … 717-933-2155
SUNDAY’S MILL CO – 901 Old Rossville Road, Lewisberry, PA 17339 … 717-713-8176
THE MILL – 327 East Broadway, Red Lion, PA 17356 … 717-244-4511
WEST YORK AGWAY – 2650 West Market Street, York, PA 17404 … 717-668-8258
YORK COUNTY S.P.C.A. – 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 … 717-764-6109