State dog wardens to canvass homes in York County during month of May

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — During the month of May, state dog wardens will be canvassing homes in York County to make sure dog owners have current licenses and rabies vaccinations for their dogs.

Dogs three months or older must be licensed by January 1 of each year. The fee is $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs. Older adults and persons with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others.

Additionally, dogs and non-feral cats — also three months or older — must be vaccinated against rabies. Booster vaccinations must be administered periodically to maintain lifelong immunity.

The county says violators can be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per violation plus court costs.

Licenses can be purchased in person at the county treasurer’s office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., by mail to York County Treasurer at 28 East Market Street, Room 126, York, PA 17401 or online here.

They can also be purchased at the agents below:

BARK – 1700 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA 17404 … 717-880-2957

CJ’S TACK & MORE – 628 Sawmill Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 … 717-766-5111

DELTA TAGS, TITLE & NOTARY – 805 Main Street, Delta, PA 17314 … 717-456-5008

HILL STREET VETERINARY HOSPITAL – 555 Hill Street, York, PA 17403 … 717-843-6060

JOCELYN’S PUPPIES – 10 Carlisle Street, Hanover, PA 17331 … 717-632-0550

K9 GROOMING – 2114 York Haven Road, Etters, PA 17319 … 717-324-4631

NATURE’S PET PLACE – 1446 Baltimore Street, Suite D, Hanover, PA 17331 …717-632-2000

PET’S BEST FRIEND – 5771 Harmony Grove Road, Dover, PA 17315 … 717-292-3552

SHREWSBURY FAMILY PET SHOP – 526 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA 17363 … 717-933-7387

STEWARTSTOWN VETERINARY SERVICES – 2 Trouts Lane, Stewartstown, PA 17363 … 717-933-2155

SUNDAY’S MILL CO – 901 Old Rossville Road, Lewisberry, PA 17339 … 717-713-8176

THE MILL – 327 East Broadway, Red Lion, PA 17356 … 717-244-4511

WEST YORK AGWAY – 2650 West Market Street, York, PA 17404 … 717-668-8258

YORK COUNTY S.P.C.A. – 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 … 717-764-6109