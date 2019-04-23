State Police made a total of 396 DUI arrests statewide over Easter weekend

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police announced Tuesday that troopers made a total of 396 DUI arrests over the three-day holiday weekend — a 10 percent increase over the same holiday weekend last year.

Troopers responded to 540 crashes over the three-day weekend, in which 121 people were injured. Alcohol played a factor in 38 collisions over that span, police say. Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Indiana County, according to police.

State Police also issued 5,847 speeding citations, 511 seat belt citations, and 76 child safety seat citations over the weekend.