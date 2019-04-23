State Police made a total of 396 DUI arrests statewide over Easter weekend
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police announced Tuesday that troopers made a total of 396 DUI arrests over the three-day holiday weekend — a 10 percent increase over the same holiday weekend last year.
Troopers responded to 540 crashes over the three-day weekend, in which 121 people were injured. Alcohol played a factor in 38 collisions over that span, police say. Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Indiana County, according to police.
State Police also issued 5,847 speeding citations, 511 seat belt citations, and 76 child safety seat citations over the weekend.
Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.