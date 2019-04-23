State Police: Man apprehended during investigation into drugs being transported to Adams County from Baltimore

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Baltimore man was taken into custody Tuesday during an investigation into heroin and fentanyl being transported to Adams County from the Maryland city.

State Police say Christopher Wright, the alleged supplier, was stopped just before 1:40 p.m. on Biglerville Road in Cumberland Township.

He’s accused of having 21 clear capsules containing suspected heroin inside the vehicle.

Wright has been transported to the Adams County Correctional Facility for arraignment.

The investigation was conducted by the Adams County Drug Task Force in cooperation with State Police.

