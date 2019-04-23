Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Carlisle man

Posted 12:46 PM, April 23, 2019, by

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police have charged a 27-year-old Carlisle man with possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop last week on the 100 block of W. South St.

Sean Miller was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped after police learned the driver was operating the car with a suspended license, Carlisle Police say.

During the stop, police say they discovered Miller was in possession of a controlled substance and took him into custody.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.