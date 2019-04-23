× Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Carlisle man

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police have charged a 27-year-old Carlisle man with possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop last week on the 100 block of W. South St.

Sean Miller was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped after police learned the driver was operating the car with a suspended license, Carlisle Police say.

During the stop, police say they discovered Miller was in possession of a controlled substance and took him into custody.