Vans is collaborating with Harry Potter on a new collection

Vans announced a Harry Potter collaboration today that has fans ready to hand over all their money.

“Something magical is coming,” the footwear brand tweeted on Monday.

The website appears to indicate the brand will come out with footwear and other products inspired by the four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.

“Vans and HARRY POTTER collaborated to conjure up a magical collection of footwear, apparel and accessories for witches, wizards and muggles alike,” the site says.

It’s not clear when the collection will be available for fans to purchase, but many are not-so-patiently waiting with their wallets ready.

The Harry Potter collection follows Vans’ David Bowie inspired collection that was released earlier this month. The collection includes footwear that references five milestones in the artist’s career, three T-shirts and two hats. In February, the brand launched a capsule collection with Led Zeppelin, marking the 50th anniversary of the brand’s self-titled debut album.