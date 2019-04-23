× Victim of Monday’s shooting in York charged with illegal firearm possession, receiving stolen property

YORK — The victim in Monday’s shooting incident on the North George Street bridge in York City has been charged with firearms offenses and receiving stolen property after investigators determined he was in illegal possession of a handgun that had been reported stolen, according to York City Police.

Pedro Diaz, 25, of the 800 block of Fahs Street, was charged with person not to possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, and possession of a firearm with the manufacturer number altered, according to a criminal complaint filed by York Police.

Diaz reported to York Hospital with a gunshot wound behind his right ear about 15 minutes after police responded to a shots-fired call in the area of North George Street and Hamilton Avenue on Monday, the criminal complaint states.

Police determined Diaz was the driver of a rented Dodge Durango SUV that was found abandoned on the North George Street Bridge at about 2:26 p.m. The vehicle had several bullet holes to the rear and passenger side, police say. A witness told police the vehicle was shot by the occupants of a black Volvo XC90. Another witness told police several subjects in the Durango left the vehicle abandoned on the bridge and fled after the shooting, the criminal complaint states.

Police say they searched the Durango and discovered a black handgun between the front passenger seat and the center console. The gun contained 11 rounds in the magazine, which has a 15-round capacity, police say. The gun was reported stolen out of Springettsbury Township between March 29 and March 31, according to police. The gun also had scratches on it in what police determined was an attempt to obliterate its serial number.

In an interview with police at the hospital, Diaz told police he was driving south on George Street when a subject in the back passenger side of another vehicle began shooting at him. He said he exited his vehicle and was taken to the hospital by an unknown woman who picked him up, according to police.

Police say Diaz had a juvenile record for burglary in 2008, which prevented him from legally owning or possessing a firearm. Diaz also did not have a license to carry permit, police say.