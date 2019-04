× Woman dies after falling into meat grinder in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner says a worker is dead after falling into a meat grinder at a processing plant.

The incident occurred at Economy Locker Storage Company in Muncy Township.

According to WNEP, the coroner says the 35-year-old woman fell into the machinery around 11:30 a.m. on April 22.

The victim’s name will be released, pending notification of next of kin.