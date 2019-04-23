× York County: Fake property assessment paperwork being sent via mail

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County is warning residents of a scam.

The county said in a Facebook post that fake property assessment paperwork is being sent via mail.

“If you get the photographed document in the mail, throw it out. It is a scam,” a portion of the post stated.

The post added that the parcel number on the fake paperwork resembles an Excel spreadsheet’s translation of a large number. The county’s parcel numbers are 18 digits and contain no symbols.

Property assessment information can be found here.