York County: Fake property assessment paperwork being sent via mail

Posted 4:38 PM, April 23, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County is warning residents of a scam.

The county said in a Facebook post that fake property assessment paperwork is being sent via mail.

“If you get the photographed document in the mail, throw it out. It is a scam,” a portion of the post stated.

The post added that the parcel number on the fake paperwork resembles an Excel spreadsheet’s translation of a large number. The county’s parcel numbers are 18 digits and contain no symbols.

Property assessment information can be found here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.