Espresso maker is recalled due to fire and burn hazards

April 24, 2019

The Consumer Safety Product Commission announced a recall for an espresso maker. The espresso maker’s handle can catch on fire, and pose a burn hazard, according to the CSPC.
Description: This recall involves CHAMBORD® stove top espresso makers in a stainless steel finish. The recall includes 6-cup (12 ounce) espresso makers with SKU number 10617-16.  This SKU number appears on the packaging of the product. The word “Bodum” is embossed on the lower half of the product.
Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled espresso makers and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund or contact Bodum to receive a prepaid mailer to return the espresso maker for a full refund.
Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of the espresso maker’s handle igniting from the flame of a gas stove. No injuries have been reported.
Sold At: Fairway Market, Indigo Books and Music and other home appliance stores nationwide from January 2017 through January 2019 for about $70.

