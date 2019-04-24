Espresso maker is recalled due to fire and burn hazards

The Consumer Safety Product Commission announced a recall for an espresso maker. The espresso maker’s handle can catch on fire, and pose a burn hazard, according to the CSPC.

Description: This recall involves CHAMBORD® stove top espresso makers in a stainless steel finish. The recall includes 6-cup (12 ounce) espresso makers with SKU number 10617-16. This SKU number appears on the packaging of the product. The word “Bodum” is embossed on the lower half of the product.