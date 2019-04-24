× Arctic Cat recalls some of its snowmobiles due to fire hazard

Arctic Cat has recalled all of its snowmobile models from 2018 to 2019, announced the Consumer Product Safety Commission. According the CPSC, the snowmobile’s exhaust area could catch on fire while its being used.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair. Arctic Cat is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries: Arctic Cat has received 70 reports of melting plastic around the exhaust outlet area and four reports of the plastic catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from January 2017 through February 2019 for between about $13,800 and $18,000.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.