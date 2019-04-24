Bears come home and take series lead on Bridgeport with 2-1 victory

HERSHEY – The Bears used solid goaltending from Ilya Samsonov and a clutch goal from Ryan Sproul to edge Bridgeport 2-1 on Tuesday Night at Giant Center.   Samsonov pushed aside 26 of the 27 shots he faced to give the offense time to come up with the game-winner.   Sproul delivered from the point a little less than three minutes into the third period.    The Bears now lead the best of five series two games to one and can close out the series with a victory in Game 4 in Hershey on Thursday Night.   Faceoff is at 7pm.

Here is FOX43’s coverage of Game 3 including highlights and postgame reaction from the Bears.

