Bears come home and take series lead on Bridgeport with 2-1 victory

HERSHEY – The Bears used solid goaltending from Ilya Samsonov and a clutch goal from Ryan Sproul to edge Bridgeport 2-1 on Tuesday Night at Giant Center. Samsonov pushed aside 26 of the 27 shots he faced to give the offense time to come up with the game-winner. Sproul delivered from the point a little less than three minutes into the third period. The Bears now lead the best of five series two games to one and can close out the series with a victory in Game 4 in Hershey on Thursday Night. Faceoff is at 7pm.

Here is FOX43’s coverage of Game 3 including highlights and postgame reaction from the Bears.