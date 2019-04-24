× Church fire in Northampton County is arson; reward being offered for info. leading to ID, arrest of individual(s)

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest for the individual(s) responsible for the fire that occurred at Pentecostal Church of Bethlehem in Northampton County, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The fire was reported shortly after midnight Tuesday at the church on Pembroke Road and it reached two alarms, though, it self-extinguished quickly, the ATF says.

The Bethlehem City Fire Marshall determined that the fire was arson.

Investigators determined that an unknown person(s) entered the sanctuary of the church and intentionally started the fire.

Anyone with information in regards to the fire or individual(s) involved should contact the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-283-3473, the City of Bethlehem Police Department at 610-691-6660 or email: ATFTips@atf.gov.