Crash on Route 222 in Lancaster

Posted 1:37 PM, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:42PM, April 24, 2019

MANHEIM TWP., Lancaster County, PA — A crash involving a van and a tractor trailer has closed Route 222 North at the at Oregon Pike Interchange. Some motorists are getting by on the shoulder,  but traffic is moving extremely slowly. Police say the roadway will be shut for an extended period of time. Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and plan an alternate route.

