MANHEIM TWP., Lancaster County, PA — A crash involving a van and a tractor trailer has closed Route 222 North at the at Oregon Pike Interchange. Some motorists are getting by on the shoulder, but traffic is moving extremely slowly. Police say the roadway will be shut for an extended period of time. Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and plan an alternate route.
Crash on Route 222 in Lancaster
-
One killed, one injured in single-vehicle crash along Route 222 South near Ephrata
-
Route 222 bridge repairs resume in Ephrata, delays expected through November 22
-
Tractor trailer crash closes Route 222 Southbound in Lancaster County
-
Two people arrested in connection with armed robbery in Lancaster County
-
Police: Approximately 27 vehicles, including two tractor trailers, involved in Route 222 crash
-
-
Man killed, woman injured after wrong-way crash on Route 30
-
Jackson Drive reopens after emergency UGI repair
-
At least three people injured after crash in Lancaster County
-
Two men arrested on drug possession charges following traffic stop
-
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Paradise Township
-
-
Overturned tractor trailer closes on-ramp from Route 30 EB to Centerville Road
-
Head-on crash closed down portion of Route 30 in Lancaster Co. on Tuesday
-
Lancaster man’s appeal of sentence from hit-and-run school bus crash denied