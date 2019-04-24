× East Earl Township Police officer held for court on charges of sexual assault, stalking and simple assault

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An East Earl Township Police officer was held for court Wednesday on charges of sexual assault, stalking and simple assault.

Christopher Young, 33, is accused of sexually assaulting the victim and threatening her.

The victim called police on March 11, reporting that Young threatened to harm himself if she called authorities.

Police arrived at the residence on Clover Avenue in West Lampeter Township and spoke with the victim who advised that Young sexually assaulted her on March 8 and charged at her — knocking her down — two days later.

She then told police that Young grabbed her neck, threw her across the room and headbutted her on March 11, which is when she called police.

Formal arraignment is scheduled for May 24.