East Pennsboro Twp. police seek help in identifying suspected scammer

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — East Pennsboro Township Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspected scammer.

On March 25, police say, an East Pennsboro Township woman contacted police to report her debit card had been used in Lancaster. The victim still had the card in her possession, police say, and it is unknown how the suspect obtained her card information.

The suspect pictured above is accused of using the victim’s card to make purchases at a Tommy Hilfiger Outlet Store and a nearby McDonald’s.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact East Pennsboro Township Police at (717) 732-3633.