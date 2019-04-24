× Former priest in Diocese of Harrisburg heading to trial on corruption of minors, indecent assault charges

A former priest in the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg is heading to trial on charges alleging that he sexually assaulted children.

John Allen, 75, faces four counts of indecent assault and two counts of corruption of minors.

Allen is accused sexually assaulting two victims when they served as altar boys for St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church in Harrisburg.

He allegedly fondled one victim and grabbed the individual’s buttocks multiple times between 1999 and 2002.

The second victim told authorities that Allen assaulted him between 1997 and 1999, between the ages of 12 and 14 years old. He’s accused of grabbing the victim on both the buttocks and genital area.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for June 7.