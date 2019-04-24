× ‘Fortnite’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ are teaming up for a crossover event

What happens when two cultural phenomena combine for an epic multimedia crossover event? Fans go wild.

That’s exactly what happened when the official Twitter account for the “Fortnite” video game posted a series of images promoting a crossover project with Marvel Studio’s “Avengers” franchise, using the hashtag #FortniteXAvengers.

The image was captioned, “Whatever it takes” — the tag line for the franchise’s latest film, “Avengers: Endgame,” which hits theaters Friday.

More specific details came from an update on Sony’s PS4 gaming console.

While the finer points of the event — likely a special, limited game mode — are still unknown, it will apparently take place between Thursday at 4 a.m. ET and Sunday, May 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

“Fortnite” has been a cultural behemoth in recent years, attracting more than 125 million players and earning more than $100 million a month, mostly from in-game purchases.

The game’s free Battle Royale mode, which pits up to 100 players against each other in a frenzied fight for survival, did a similar movie crossover last year for “Avengers: Infinity War.”