FOX43 Finds Out: The steps to nowhere

A Lebanon County man says he hired someone to do some work around his home and now he feels like he's been duped.

No work has been done at the home since September and that man already paid $500.

That contractor, known as Jason the Mason, is currently not registered with the state.

Dave Arnold from Lebanon says he didn't know that and hired him to fix his steps.

"This was part of the work that was supposed to be done. The three steps and the walkway and the side there where the bricks were," said Dave Arnold as he shows us what is left of his steps in front of his home in Lebanon.

Back in September, Arnold says he asked Jason Kiscadden, who goes by "Jason the Mason," to fix his the concrete steps.

He never signed a contract or had anything in writing.

Arnold says the contractor came to the house one time demolished the steps and left this wheel barrow.

"He said he`d like $500 down and he`ll work us up a paper because he`ll be back," he said.

Arnold says he hasn't seen him since.

"We`ve been calling him since and no answer."

FOX43 Finds Out tried to track down Jason the Mason.

Eventually, he called us back.

Jason told me he couldn't finish the work because he hurt his foot when he was at Arnold's house.

According to his Facebook page though, he's been posting photos of the work he has been doing for months with no mention of an injury.

I asked asked Jason if he was aware his registration under the Pennsylvania Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act expired more than a year ago - and yet he's still doing work.

He says he had no idea that registration expired.

Jason ended the conversation saying he would finish the work at Arnold's house this week.

Arnold though isn't so sure that will happen.

"Even if it was $10, you know you still got screwed. And that`s just the bottom line," said Arnold.

Arnold says he did get a call from Jason the Mason after we talked to the contractor.

The plan is to finish the work by Saturday, we'll let you know if that happens.

I also reached out to the state Attorney General's office to see if there is any penalty for a contractor not registering with the state and still doing work.

The AG's office says there is one complaint against Jason the Mason.

That complaint is currently under investigation.

