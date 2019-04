× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (April 24, 2019)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll visit the memorial service for Staff Sergeant Benjamin S. Hines. Hines was killed in action at the beginning of this month in Afghanistan. A 2006 Dallastown High School graduate, Hines was one of three Marines killed by an explosive on April 8. You can expect more on this story coming up First at Four.