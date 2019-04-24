× Lancaster man accused of drunken cursing, public urination outside movie theater

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 45-year-old Lancaster man was arrested outside a Regal Cinemas movie theater Saturday after police say he was seen urinating in a parking lot.

Ricardo Guevara was taken into custody around 9:26 p.m. at a shopping center on Millersville Pike, where he was allegedly observed “manifestly under the influence of alcohol,” according to Manheim Township Police. Guevara was allegedly yelling and cursing loudly, which alarmed others in the area, police say. He also allegedly exposed himself and urinated in the parking lot.

Guevara is charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.