× Lancaster man will serve up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to overnight burglary spree

LANCASTER — A 28-year-old Lancaster man will serve up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that he burglarized two homes in the same night in January, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Kevin Reyes-Molina pleaded guilty to felony counts of burglary and related offenses in Lancaster County Court. He was accused of stealing from the homes in an overnight spree on Jan. 4-5. He first targeted a home on North Reservoir Street, entering through a balcony window and stealing a .40-caliber pistol and other items.

A few hours later, a person who had filed a Protection From Abuse Order reported that Reyes-Molina had broken into their South Queen Street home. Police found Reyes-Molina in a nearby alley, holding a video game system police determined he had taken from the home.

Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller sentenced Reyes-Molina to a prison term of 6-12 years, in accordance to a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Blazier.