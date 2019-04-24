× Late Flu Season could mean ‘symptom confusion’ for allergy sufferers

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Allergy season is here.

However, this year is also met with a dose of the flu, as flu season has run late this year, according to medical experts.

Some symptoms you make think are from allergies could actually be that of the flu.

To offer more on the subject, Katherine Reed, Registered Nurse, with MedExpress Urgent Care, stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News.

