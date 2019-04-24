Lawsuit brings forward more alleged victims of Lancaster County doctor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. --- A lawsuit filed Wednesday claims negligence and recklessness against Dr. Stephen Diamontoni and Associates Family Practice and Lancaster General Health.

The suit stems from allegations of sexual abuse by Dr. William Vollmar, who was charged with indecent assault two weeks ago.

Ben Andreozzi is representing the alleged victim, who is an adult man named in the lawsuit as "John Doe #1."

Andreozzi said his client came forward after seeing the criminal charges against Vollmar.

“We see, in many cases, these victims think that they’re alone and they become empowered when they know they’re not alone and they want to share information that could be of help to other victims," said Andreozzi.

In the lawsuit, it says John Doe #1 met Vollmar at the age of 15 at Conestoga Valley High School in 1990.

It says the alleged victim was active in sports while Vollmar worked in the athletic training room at the school.

Andreozzi said Vollmar began "systemic" grooming of John Doe #1 by providing "attention, praise, encouragement, and advice."

The lawsuit claims Vollmar built a trusting relationship with the alleged victim as John Doe #1 became a patient of Vollmar within Diamontoni and Associates Family Practice.

From there, the lawsuit details claims that Vollmar began a sexual relationship with Doe #1 while the boy was still in high school.

Andreozzi says the "programming and conditioning" done by Vollmar to his client culminated into sexual abuse while his client was an adult.

“The victim was taught to believe that in this certain environment, with this certain person who holds this position of power, this is what appropriate sexual boundaries are and he broke down those boundaries," said Andreozzi.

The lawsuit claims Vollmar performed oral sex on Doe #1 during an office visit at Diamontoni's Quarryville location in summer 2017.

It also charges that "Diamontoni knew that Vollmar had been routinely violating policies and procedures.

“You don’t just come out into the waiting room and grab a boy by his hand and pull him into the examining room and perform a sports massage on him. You go, the person checks in, theres an intake, there are forms, there’s insurance, there’s a nurse who takes them back into the room. None of those procedures were being followed,” said Andreozzi.

He also said Vollmar allegedly did not invite chaperones into examining rooms, did not keep records of visits and did not seek reimbursement.

Andreozzi said his office is also working with an adult victim who falls outside the statute of limitations.

The lawsuit also says a female patient complained to a nurse at Lancaster General Hospital that Vollmar had "inappropriately touched and examined her."

The lawsuit charges the Lancaster General Health "failed to properly report this complaint to the State Board of Medicine or to Diamontoni."

It also charges "Diamontoni knew or should have known that Vollmar was engaging in inappropraite contact with patients but failed to take any meaningful action to prevent it."

This lawsuit comes one week after Philadelphia-based attorneys announced representation for "several" alleged victims of Vollmar.

Andreozzi asks anyone with information to come forward and help the investigation.

“It’s absolutely imperative that everyone know what happened. That is truly what these victims need for closure. They need answers to these unknown questions," said Andreozzi.

A call and email request for comment from Dr. Stephen Diamontoni was not answered at the time of publication.

An email request for comment to a spokesperson with Lancaster General Health was not answered at the time of publication.