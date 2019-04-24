× Lititz man arrested after allegedly overdosing in Giant Food Store bathroom

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 30-year-old Lititz man is facing drug charges after police say he overdosed on heroin while in the bathroom of a Giant Food Store over the weekend.

Tyler Michael Steffy was charged with one count of possession of heroin, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and public drunkenness in connection to the incident, which occurred Saturday at 2:05 a.m. on the 1600 block of Lititz Pike in Manheim Township.

Manheim Township Police say Steffy was found to be in possession of three baggies of heroin, one baggie of methamphetamine, and a hypodermic needle.