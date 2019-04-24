× Lt. Governor’s listening tour on marijuana legalization stops in Gettysburg tonight

ADAMS COUNTY — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s Statewide Recreational Marijuana Listening Tour will make a stop in Adams County tonight at Gettysburg High School.

The event is open to the public, and all state senators, representatives, and county commissioners have been invited to hear comments from the public about legalizing retail marijuana.

The event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Gettysburg High School is located at 1130 Old Harrisburg Road.