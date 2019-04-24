× Man facing charges after assaulting woman, strangling her with hands and balloon string

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and strangled her with his hands and a balloon string.

Michael Turnage, 35, is facing strangulation, harassment and simple assault charges for his role in the incident.

On April 23 around 6:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the first block of N. East Street in Carlisle for a reported domestic assault.

Upon arrival, police met with the victim who said that Turnage had pushed her against a wall and strangled her with his hands a piece of string from a balloon.

According to police, the victim had visible injuries to her neck.

Turnage was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing.