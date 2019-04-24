Man facing charges after assaulting woman, strangling her with hands and balloon string

Posted 8:16 AM, April 24, 2019, by

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and strangled her with his hands and a balloon string.

Michael Turnage, 35, is facing strangulation, harassment and simple assault charges for his role in the incident.

On April 23 around 6:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the first block of N. East Street in Carlisle for a reported domestic assault.

Upon arrival, police met with the victim who said that Turnage had pushed her against a wall and strangled her with his hands a piece of string from a balloon.

According to police, the victim had visible injuries to her neck.

Turnage was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.