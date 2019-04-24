× Man facing charges after stabbing leaves victim in critical condition

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after stabbing a victim, leaving them in critical condition.

Tyler Jarmuzek, 22, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault and trespassing charges for the incident.

On April 23 around 8:00 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence in the 1st block of N. Second Street in Wormleysburg for a reported stabbing.

After an investigation, police found that Jarmuzek had trespassed into the residence, and when the victim returned home, he was attacked by Jarmuzek.

During the attack, the victim was stabbed multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and is listed in critical condition.

Jarmuzek was taken into custody without incident, and taken to Cumberland County Prison.