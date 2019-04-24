× Man facing indecent assault charges

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly indecently assaulted a minor.

Albright Myers, 52, is facing indecent assault and harassment charges for the incident.

On February 24, police received a report of an indecent assault involving a minor in the 200 block of N. Hanover Street in Carlisle.

After an investigation, Myers was found to be the suspect, and was located in the 500 block of N. Bedford Street.

He was taken into custody without incident, and bail was set at $9,000.