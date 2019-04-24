× Mayor Papenfuse urges state to take over Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG — Mayor Eric Papenfuse urged the state to take over Harrisburg School District on Wednesday.

“It’s time for the Department of Education to acknowledge the unacceptably poor academic performance and the outrageous level of dysfunction at the Harrisburg School District by putting it into receivership,” a statement from the mayor said. “Only then can we as citizens achieve the level of accountability and transparency we need to improve educational opportunities for city youth.”

The statement continued, “The City’s own financial recovery has long been linked to that of the school district. Without receivership the clear progress Harrisburg has made over the past five years is jeopardized. The state must recognize its oversight responsibilities and act now before it is too late.”