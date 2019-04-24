Memorial service will honor fallen Marine from York County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A memorial service U.S. Marine and York County native killed last week in Afghanistan will happen on Wednesday morning.

Staff Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines will be remembered at Christian Life Assembly of God in Camp Hill at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hines, a 2006 Dallastown High School graduate, was one of three Marines killed by an improvised explosive device targeting a military convoy near one of America’s largest facilities in Afghanistan.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest a donation in honor of Benjamin to the Gary Sinise Foundation, or T.A.P.S. [Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors].

Staff Sgt. Christopher K.A. Slutman, of Newark, Delaware, and Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks, 25, of Locust Valley, New York, also died in the attack.