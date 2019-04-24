Nice Wednesday before shower chances finishing the week

NICE AND QUIET: A mild start gives way, still, to a cooler Wednesday. Highs in the upper-60s and low-70s will be the norm with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Gusty winds in the morning yield to calmer skies by the afternoon with light winds out of the north. Overnight temperatures dip back into the 40s heading into Thursday.

SHOWER CHANCES: Clouds increase overnight into the morning with an early quick hit of shower activity Thursday morning. Most of the day is dry with low rain chances, but cloudy skies. Highs reach the upper-60s. Heading into the evening, the shower chance starts to increase and takes over the area into Friday morning. Showers persist off-and-on throughout the day with temperatures stagnant in the low-to-mid 60s. Rain chances continue into the evening before we dry out heading into the overnight time frame.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: A dry Saturday gives cool conditions, mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-60s. Sunday provides the same results, with a low rain chance for a couple showers, but most of us stay dry with current guidance. Highs near 70-degrees once again heading into next week.

Have a great one! Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long