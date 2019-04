× One person injured after single-vehicle crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– One person is injured after a single-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 4:40 a.m. on Route 94 near 7 Hundred Road in Hamilton Township.

Authorities say that one person was injured in the crash, and further details will be released later.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.