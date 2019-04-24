× PA Public Utility Commission’s Pipeline Safety Division investigates subsidence reported near Mariner East 2 pipeline

HARRISBURG — The Pipeline Safety Division of the Bureau of Investigation & Enforcement has launched an investigation following a report of a subsidence found along a pipeline in Middletown Township, Delaware County.

The subsidence was reported near Route 1 and Chester Creek Road along the right-of-way for Sunoco’s “GRE Pipeline,” which is a 12-inch steel pipeline used to transport highly volatile liquids (HVLs) and petroleum products, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC). That section is also known as the Mariner East 2 “Bypass” line.

No leaks or injuries were reported and Sunoco personnel have been working to stabilize and monitor the location, the PUC says.

The Pipeline Safety Division of the Bureau of Investigation & Enforcement is the independent investigation and enforcement bureau of the PUC.