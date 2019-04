× Police investigate burglary in West Lampeter Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary in West Lampeter Township.

The burglary occurred along Beaver Valley Pike on Tuesday around 10 p.m.

Police say a barn was entered into and a 2004 Chevrolet Express as well as two vacuum cleaners were taken.

The total value of stolen property is $8,600.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary should contact West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.