Police investigating deadly stabbing in York city

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man is dead after a stabbing in York city.

On April 23 around 10:30 p.m., police were dispatched to an “unknown problem” in the 500 block of Wallace Street.

Upon arrival, police found an adult man with a stab wound.

The victim was transported to York Hospital via ambulance, but succumbed to his injury at York Hospital.

The York County Coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity after notification to next of kin.

Police are still investigating the stabbing and asking that anyone with information regarding this incident, or any of the individuals involved is asked to contact the York City Police Department using any of the following methods:

Text information to “York tips” at 847411 (TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

