Police: Man wanted in connection with robbery of Harrisburg Rite Aid arrested in Baltimore

Posted 6:57 PM, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:04PM, April 24, 2019

Kenrick Groover-Floyd

HARRISBURG — Update: Kenrick Groover-Floyd, 31, has been arrested in Baltimore, police say.

Previous: A warrant has been issued for a 31-year-old man wanted in connection with the robbery of a Rite Aid on April 8, according to police.

Kenrick Groover-Floyd and four others allegedly entered the Rite Aid on Derry Street with firearms and took money and pharmaceutical drugs.

Groover-Floyd faces charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, persons not to posses a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to Groover-Floyd’s arrest.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.