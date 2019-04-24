Police seek information in regards to vehicle pursuit in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Cocalico Township Police are seeking information in regards to a vehicle pursuit that occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver is a man with a goatee or light beard. The vehicle, pictured above, is believed to be a Honda with tinted windows, red seat covers, and some sort of red markings along the driver’s side hatchback area.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Christopher Progin or the police department at 717-336-1725. Tips can also be submitted here.