Ravens sign K Justin Tucker to record extension

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have given their longtime a kicker a record-breaking contract extension.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens have agreed to a 4-year, $23 million extension with kicker Justin Tucker:

Ravens are giving kicker Justin Tucker a four-year, $23.05 million extension, including $12.5 million fully guaranteed in the first two years and an $8 million signing bonus, per source. All records for a kicker. Tucker tied to Baltimore through the 2023 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2019

The deal reportedly includes $12.5 million in guaranteed money and an $8 million signing bonus, all of which are records for an NFL kicker.

Now, Tucker’s contract in Baltimore runs through the 2023 season.

Tucker, 29, is the career leader in field goal percentage, making 90.114% of his kicks.

In 2018, Tucker made 35 of his 39 field goal attempts, good for an 89.7% rate.

The two-time Pro Bowler will now continue his career in a Ravens’ uniform.