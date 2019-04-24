× Red Lion man facing charges after requesting child pornography from woman he met on dating app

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Red Lion man is facing charges after he allegedly requested images of child pornography from a woman he met on a dating app.

James Bennett, 36, is facing corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and sexual abuse of children, among other related charges.

On September 14, 2018, police were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Broadway Street in Red Lion Borough for a harassment complaint.

Upon arrival, police met with Bennett.

He told police that he met a woman named “Mercedez” on the dating app, “Plenty of Fish.”

Bennett said that “Mercedez” requested money for her 7-year-old daughter’s birthday. Then, she asked him for money again, this time for her daughter’s school.

Bennett told police that he said something inappropriate to “Mercedez”, which upset her and her ex-boyfriend, and led them to continually contact him in a harassing manner.

While speaking to police, Bennett admitted that the first time he received a request for money from “Mercedez”, it was to pay her for sex. However, Bennett claimed they never had sex, and when she made additional requests for money, Bennett made demands.

Bennett’s demands included for him to have sex with the 7-year-old daughter of “Mercedez” and for him to receive pornographic pictures of the child, according to court documents.

On September 15, 2018, a search warrant was executed at Bennett’s home.

During that search, five cell phones, a computer, and an SD car were seized.

Analysis of those devices showed that Bennett’s computer contained photographs of six juveniles engaged in sexual acts.

Police again interviewed Bennett at the State Police Barracks in York on September 15.

He told police that he had a “lack of judgment” when he requested to have sex with the daughter of “Mercedez.”

When police asked Bennett what he would have done if “Mercedez” agreed to the request, he said that he didn’t know what he would have done, but a small part of him wanted to go through with it, according to the criminal complaint.

Bennett told police that he had previously searched the internet for nudist families, including children. He admitted to specifically looking at the female children in those photographs.

Bennett also admitted to police that he may have spoken to a few children on social media that he knew were juveniles, and once bought child porn from someone on Twitter.

Finally, Bennett admitted that he had asked a juvenile at his place of employment for nude photographs in the past. He told police that he also sent her pictures of his penis via text message.

On March 25, 2019, the juvenile victim told police during an interview that Bennett had offered her money in exchange for naked pictures of herself, and sent her multiple pictures of his penis.

The victim also told police that Bennett asked to hang out and have sex.

Now, Bennett is facing charges.