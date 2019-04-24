Ronda Rousey isn’t sure about a WWE future after her baby plans

Ronda Rousey know she wants to be a mom. Where that leaves her WWE career is the question.

Rousey opened up about her plans for the future in a YouTube video posted Monday.

The 32-year-old star explained that she had a surgery to mend a pinky injury from WrestleMania 35 and is still recovering. She also reiterated she’s taking a break from wrestling in hopes of starting a family.

“As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first,” Rousey said. “I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘F—k everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again … Or, I could be like my mom, who trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth, which was unbelievable. I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level.”

Rousey and her husband Travis Browne announced earlier this month that they were going on an “#impregnationvacation.”

Rousey first rose to fame as a judo star, appearing in the 2004 Athens Olympics at 17 years old. When she started her WWE career, Rousey wanted to wrestle for them only for a few months before starting a family.

“But I’m just saying, you never know,” she said. “I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”

