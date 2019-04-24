× Sixers eliminate Nets, will face Raptors in Eastern Conference Semifinals

PHILADELPHIA– After a disappointing Game One loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers regrouped, and rallied to win four straight games and the first round series.

The Sixers capped the 4-1 series win with a 122-100 win against the Nets on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia held Brooklyn to a lowly 15 points in the first quarter, and never looked back.

Despite playing only four of the five games in the series, C Joel Embiid led the team with 24.8 points per game and 13.5 rebounds per game.

Now, the team will face the Toronto Raptors, who just capped a 4-1 series win of their own against the Orlando Magic.

The Raptors took the season series against the Sixers, 3-1.

The league has not released the schedule for the series, Game One will be played in Toronto, as the Raptors will have a home-court advantage going into the series.