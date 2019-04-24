Sixers eliminate Nets, will face Raptors in Eastern Conference Semifinals

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 23: Joel Embiid #21 and Tobias Harris #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers share a laugh against the Brooklyn Nets in the second quarter of Game Five of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 23, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA– After a disappointing Game One loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers regrouped, and rallied to win four straight games and the first round series.

The Sixers capped the 4-1 series win with a 122-100 win against the Nets on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia held Brooklyn to a lowly 15 points in the first quarter, and never looked back.

Despite playing only four of the five games in the series, C Joel Embiid led the team with 24.8 points per game and 13.5 rebounds per game.

Now, the team will face the Toronto Raptors, who just capped a 4-1 series win of their own against the Orlando Magic.

The Raptors took the season series against the Sixers, 3-1.

The league has not released the schedule for the series, Game One will be played in Toronto, as the Raptors will have a home-court advantage going into the series.

