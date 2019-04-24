× Southwestern Regional Police Board names Sgt. Jamie Stalcup as department’s Officer in Charge

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Southwestern Regional Police Board named Sgt. Jamie Stalcup as the department’s Officer in Charge.

Sgt. Stalcup’s position is effective May 16, when Chief Greg Bean leaves for another employment opportunity, the department said.

Sgt. Stalcup has been with the department since 2002, its inception. The department added that Sgt. Stalcup was with Heidelberg Township Police before that agency blended into the regional force. He began his career with Northern York Police.

Sgt. Stalcup also served as a field training officer and is the Southwestern Regional’s defensive tactics instructor. The department said that he was a negotiator for several years with the York County Quick Response Team (QRT) and trained expert for business security audits by the United States Department of Homeland Security.

The department noted that Chief Bean recommended Sgt. Stalcup for the position.