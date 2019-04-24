× State Police investigate possible child luring in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating possible child luring in Bonneauville, Adams County.

Police say an older blue station wagon driven by a white male in his mid-50’s to mid-60’s stopped by two 12-year-old girls who were walking along the side of the road to a residence on White Hall Road on April 14. The man yelled out the girls and then started conversing with them, wanting them to get in his vehicle, according to police.

The girls observed a black hand gun resting on the center console and ran away from the vehicle. The vehicle then fled in an unknown direction.