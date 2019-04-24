× Steelers, QB Ben Roethlisberger have made ‘significant progress’ on contract extension; deal could be announced today

PITTSBURGH– It appears that the Pittsburgh Steelers will lock up their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport, the team and QB Ben Roethlisberger have made “significant progress” on a contract extension, and a deal could be announced as early as today:

The #Steelers and QB Ben Roethlisberger have made significant progress on a contract extension that will make him, once again, one of the highest paid players, source say. The two sides are in the final stages and a deal could be announced as soon as today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2019

Rapoport says that the deal will make Roethlisberger one of the league’s highest paid players, and that it is in the final stages.

Roethlisberger, 37, had career highs in both yards and passing touchdowns last season. His 5129 yards through the air led the NFL, while he also had a career high 34 touchdowns.

Of course, the NFL has evolved into a passing league during Roethlisberger’s career, but the numbers are impressive for an older quarterback.

It remains to be seen if the Steelers will have a repeat performance through the air in 2019, after trading WR Antonio Brown to the Raiders earlier this off season.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster figures to be Roethlisberger’s top option moving forward.