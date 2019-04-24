Teen whose head was slammed into ground during arrest won’t face charges, prosecutors say

Prosecutors won’t file charges against the 15-year-old boy who was body slammed while he was being arrested by Broward County sheriff’s deputies last week. A video of the arrest became viral.

Broward State Attorney’s Office announced the decision in a statement Tuesday after the teen and his family met with prosecutors.

He had been arrested on suspicion of assault, resisting arrest and trespassing, according to CNN affiliate WFOR-TV.

The attorney’s office also said the investigation into the “sheriff’s deputies’ actions is ongoing.”

The decision comes as two Broward County sheriff’s deputies involved in the incident were suspended.

“As we continue to gather information in our internal investigation, I have decided to change the deputies’ status from restricted administrative assignment to a suspended status as our investigation continues,” Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

Sgt. Gregory Lacerra and Deputy Christopher Krickovich had been placed on “restricted administrative assignment.” They were ordered to surrender their sheriff’s office identification cards and their official-issued weapons, the sheriff’s office had said.

Authorities launched an internal affairs investigation after the video surfaced last week. It appears to show a Florida deputy spraying pepper spray in the face of a teen boy. As the teen appears to walk away with his hands on his face, the deputy follows him, grabs him and slams him to the ground.

Another deputy then jumps onto the boy’s back, slams his face into the pavement more than once and punches the teen in the head.

In the background, bystanders can be heard yelling “What are you doing?” and “He’s bleeding.”

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, has sparked outrage.

Tony released a video statement Friday saying there would be a “thorough investigation” into the incident.

“We will look at this as a fact-finding measure to ensure that we hold folks accountable,” said Tony, who was appointed to his position about three months ago. “I was appointed to this position exclusively about accountability and that accountability will be held not just for sake of when we are right, but in the cases where we may be wrong.”

The office of Broward County State Attorney Mike Satz is also investigating, he said in a statement Monday.

Prosecutors were expected to meet Tuesday with the attorneys for the family of the 15-year-old boy, Satz said.