× Two Lancaster men charged in connection to Lancaster County Prison inmate’s fatal fentanyl overdose

LANCASTER — A Lancaster father and son have been charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy, and related offenses in connection to the overdose death of an inmate at Lancaster County Prison on March 28.

Jaime Franco-Quinones, 49, and his son, Christopher Franco-Robles, 20, were charged Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed by Lancaster City Police.

They are accused of conspiring to deliver the drugs used by Lancaster County Prison inmate Earle Carrion-Cruz, who died of a fentanyl overdose.

Carrion-Cruz was part of the prison’s trash detail, which allowed him outside the facility. He allegedly used the prison’s phone system to arrange delivery of the drugs with Franco-Quinones and Franco-Robles.

A second inmate also took the drugs, but survived. That inmate is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. The inmate admitted to being part of the arranged delivery of the drugs to a trash can that Carrion-Cruz would be able to access during his work with the trash detail. The inmate identified both suspects to police, saying he had known both men for several years.

The second inmate allegedly told police he took the drugs with Carrion-Cruz after Carrion-Cruz had recovered them from the trash can. Shortly after snorting some of the drugs in a prison bathroom, Carrion-Cruz overdosed.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office ruled Carrion-Cruz’s death an accidental fentanyl overdose, police say.