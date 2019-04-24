Unsettled weather for the second half of the work week!

DRY AND MILD NIGHT AHEAD: Clear skies and bright sunshine allowed us to climb into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon! Temperatures tonight will still have a chance to cool off nicely before cloud cover really thickens back up. We should bottom out in the low 50s to upper 40s for overnight lows. We remain dry tonight, but unsettled weather makes a return for the later half of the work week bringing shower chances both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures remain near average for this time of year.

UNSETTLED WEATHER RETURNS: After a gorgeous Wednesday with crystal clear blue skies, we are already eyeing more rain to move in tomorrow. Most of the wet weather will begin to move into the area by the late morning and afternoon hours, but it is possible we still see a few sprinkles during the morning hours. By the afternoon, you’ll definitely need to have that umbrella on hand because rain showers will be becoming more widespread as we inch towards the evening. Most of the consistent rain will stay with us through the overnight period Thursday into Friday. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk of flooding for our area Friday, and although this threat is low – given the copious amounts of rain we have had, we will be monitoring the threat of flooding. Unsettled weather continues through the day Friday, but we have some dry time to look forward to for the first half of the weekend!

ONE DRY DAY THIS WEEKEND: The one day we have to look forward to for some dry time will be Saturday. Showers look to dry up late Friday night and clouds clear through the night allowing for sunshine to return to start off the weekend. With high pressure in control, it should make for a picture perfect start to the weekend. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end and we will be tracking out the chance for more rain showers by the end of the weekend. There does appear to be some model discrepancy for Sunday with the GFS model showing showers and the European model entirely dry. We will continue to monitor this trend over the next few days!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash