Veterans teeing off with PGA professionals at Country Club of Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- The Country Club of Harrisburg hosted its first PGA Hope event on Wednesday.

HOPE is an acronym that stands for "Helping Our Patriots Everywhere."

The event's goal is for veterans with disabilities to learn the game in an effort to improve their health.

PGA professionals lead the sessions. And they say the program helps veterans adjust to civilian life.

"It's gotten them [veterans] out of the house, out of any current situations they are in (and) gives them two hours to just relax, have some fun and be with old war buddies (while having) a good time," said Jeff Breiner, the country club's head golf pro.

The Country Club of Harrisburg will host sessions every Wednesday from now through May 29.